James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain signs new five-year deal

James Ward-Prowse has played 278 times in all competitions for the club, scoring 24 goals

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year contract to 2025 - potentially taking his time at the club beyond 20 years.

Ward-Prowse, 25, joined the Saints aged eight and progressed through the club academy, making his senior debut in 2011.

The midfielder, who has two England caps, played every minute of the club's 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

"It's a club that's very close to my heart," Ward-Prowse said.

"I really feel that it's an exciting period for us.

"I think we've regained our identity as a team and I think we're heading in the right direction towards where we believe we can go as a club."

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Ward-Prowse, who has played 278 times in all competitions for the club, scoring 24 goals, is "a player who shows everything that the club is about".

"He was not playing so much when I arrived, but he has listened and worked on every aspect of his game, and that is why he has reached the level he is now at and he is respected by everyone here," the Austrian added.