Sheffield Wednesday: EFL wanted to apply 12-point deduction in 2019-20 season

Owner Dejphon Chansiri bought Sheffield Wednesday in 2015

The EFL wanted to apply Sheffield Wednesday's 12-point deduction for breaching financial rules to the 2019-20 season, which would have relegated the club to League One, but an independent panel prevented it.

The three-man commission that heard the case against Wednesday in June pointed to the EFL's pursuit of a second charge against the club of deliberately concealing information around its ground sale - subsequently dismissed - as being key to the ultimate timing of the sanction.

That timing has caused fury at relegated Charlton Athletic, who would have survived had the penalty applied for the season just concluded rather than the 2020-21 campaign.

In two documents, totalling 51 pages, released by the EFL on Monday, the commission said a number of factors lay behind its decision, including the EFL's failure to push for a speedy sanction in a similar case involving Derby County and the fact Wednesday's squad had been reduced through some players refusing to play beyond the end of their contract on 30 June, therefore weakening it on the run-in.

The commission says it is "far from ideal" that Wednesday would not have the opportunity to play their way out of trouble. The Owls collected eight points from their final nine games following the resumption of the season in June.

However, it points out the situation could have been avoided had the EFL stuck to the substantive case of the sale of Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri having taken place during the 2017-18 financial year, rather than also pursuing the deception charge.

The commission says it was presented with over 5,000 pages of submissions, evidence and legal texts to go through before the case, which was heard over four days in June.

"It was abundantly plain to us charge 2 was the charge which substantially extended the proceedings," explained the commission in a 10-page submission about the reasons for imposing the deduction and the timing of it.

"We are quite satisfied that had the commission been required only to deal with charge 1, the substantive hearing could have been dealt with significantly earlier than it was. It is at least possible a hearing considering charge 1 alone would have taken place well before the end of the 2019-20 season as it was intended to be until Covid-19 arose."

The final league games were scheduled to take place on 2 May.

In its outline of the case, the commission says EFL director of legal affairs Nick Craig and former chief executive Shaun Harvey "assumed" documents over the sale of Hillsborough had been signed by 31 July 2018, which was required in order for it to be used against the club's 2017-18 profit and sustainability submissions.

However, the commission adds: "Had [Craig and Harvey] applied their minds fully to the situation at the time, it was obvious that this was not so."

It was pointed out both men were going on holiday "after a busy period" so it was possible to see how the matter was not given "the kind of scrutiny it has subsequently received".

The commission said the evidence made it clear there had been no agreement over the sale of the stadium prior to 31 July, either verbal or in writing.

On 15 August, the EFL was sent a 'heads of terms' document dated 15 July, saying the minimum purchase price of the stadium was £37.5m. On 17 August a replacement 'heads of terms' was sent to the EFL, also dated 15 July, with the minimum sale price changed to £42m.

The sale did not actually take place to a corporate vehicle of Chansiri until 28 June, 2019.

The commission points out that the EFL did not give Wednesday the opportunity to respond to the deception allegations before charging them and says it had been obvious from conversations between Wednesday and the EFL that any agreement over the sale would have to be backdated to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

It also points out that the timetables around compliance of the profit and sustainability rules "are not broad targets in a negotiating process".

The commission added: "It is unfair on other clubs for clearly established deadlines to expire and then for efforts to be made to rescue the position.

"Hastily considered 'rescue attempts' can lead to misunderstandings, misconceptions and mistakes. In this case, it led to the back-dating of a document which was not dishonest but which could all too easily lead to suggestions that it was."

On 31 July, Wednesday said they were "extremely disappointed" at the points deduction but "welcomed" being cleared of "acting in bad faith".