Dai Davies: Ex-Wales goalkeeper has terminal cancer

Dai Davies began his professional career when he joined Swansea in 1969, and he would later spend seven years at Everton

Former Wales goalkeeper Dai Davies has terminal cancer.

Davies, 72, is being treated at the Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham having been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas.

Davies played for Swansea City, Everton, Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers in a career which spanned 17 years.

He represented Wales on 52 occasions over a seven-year period, with his final international appearance coming in 1982.

Davies was Wales' most-capped keeper until his record was surpassed by Neville Southall.

Born in Carmarthenshire, Davies played in the top flight for both Everton and Swansea and famously saved a penalty in a European Cup Winners' Cup tie at Atletico Madrid having come out of retirement to play for Bangor City.

He later ran a natural health clinic in Llangollen and worked as a pundit, often for Welsh language outlets.