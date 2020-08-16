AFC Bournemouth: Captain Simon Francis and vice-captain Andrew Surman leave

Andrew Surman (left) and Simon Francis played 550 games for Bournemouth between them

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis and vice-captain Andrew Surman have both left the Championship club.

Defender Francis, 35, played 324 games in nine years, while midfielder Surman, 33, made 226 appearances after joining from Norwich City in 2013.

Both were integral parts of the Cherries side that won promotion to the top flight in 2014-15.

However, they had limited playing time last season as Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League.

Francis played 18 times in 2019-20 and did not feature once the season resumed after the coronavirus pandemic break in June, while Surman made just five league appearances in total.

Bournemouth thanked the pair, whose contracts expired at the end of July, for "their incredible commitment over the past decade".

Left-back Charlie Daniels, who is also out of contract, will train with the club during pre-season as he continues his rehabilitation from a dislocated knee.