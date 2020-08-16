Livingston's Lyndon Dykes misses Rangers game amid reported move to QPR

Dykes joined Livingston from Queen of the South in 2019

Lyndon Dykes has been left out of the Livingston team for their Scottish Premiership game with Rangers amid reports the club have accepted a £2m bid for their striker.

It has been reported that English Championship club Queen's Park Rangers have agreed terms with Livingston.

The club has previously turned down two bids for the Australian-born player.

Dykes has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Livingston.

Livingston manager Gary Holt refused to discuss the matter pre-match, saying he would address it after the game.