Wrexham: Midfielder Elliott Durrell returns to Racecourse

Elliott Durrell counts Tamworth, Chester, Macclesfield York City and Altrincham along his former clubs

Attacking midfielder Elliott Durrell has rejoined Wrexham for the 2020-21 season.

It will be the 31-year-old's second stint at at the Racecourse, where he played from 2014-15, when current boss Dean Keates was also a player.

Durrell has most recently played for Altrincham.

"Having played with [Dean Keates] before, he knows what I can do. A lot's changed since I was last here," said Durrell.

"But as soon as I knew there was interest from the club, and from Dean, it was a no-brainer really.

"Having been involved in a squad with Dean, I know he's a winner and those are the sort of players he is looking to add to the squad. There isn't a bigger winning mentality in a player than one like Jay Harris.

"It's great to be back and I can't wait to get going now."