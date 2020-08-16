Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Bolingoli, Hickey, Morelos

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, who has been on loan to Sheffield Wednesday, is wanted by Rangers and, although the 24-year-old has not given up hope of forcing his way into manager Steve Bruce's plans, the Premier League club are open to offers. (Star on Sunday, print edition)

French top-flight club Lyon are the latest club to pursue Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey, with the 18-year-old having already visited training centres at Bayern Munich and Bologna. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Southampton have revived their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, but Everton and West Ham United are also interested in the 24-year-old Frenchman. (90Min)

Celtic will be legally entitled to sack full-back Boli Bolingoli, who has been charged by the Scottish FA after returning from Spain without quarantining, if they want to make an example of the player and send out a strong message that future Covid-19 protocol breaches will have severe repercussions. (The National)

Aberdeen and Celtic are ready to challenge their charges from the Scottish Professional Football League over alleged Covid-19 protocol breaches. The clubs face disciplinary proceedings in addition to Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli and eight Aberdeen players who could potentially be handed eight-match suspensions from the SFA. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli is likely to miss out on a move to Amiens after the French Ligue 2 club turned their attention to Liverpool 20-year-old Adam Lewis. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu's transfer to Rangers fell apart because the Scottish Premiership club thought the 27-year-old, who has been frozen out at the outfit relegated to France's second tier, was overweight. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic look to be fighting a losing battle in their bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion centre-half Shane Duffy on loan, with West Bromwich Albion on the verge of signing the 28-year-old Irishman on a permanent deal. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos insists he has no clue about his long-term future but has guaranteed supporters his focus remains solely with the Ibrox club despite being linked with a move to Lille. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he is under no pressure to sell his top players this summer despite striker Alfredo Morelos being subject of interest from Lille and left-back Borna Barisic being linked with Premier League newcomers Leeds United. (The Herald on Sunday)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic stresses that he is dismissing speculation about his future as he does not want to lose his focus on helping the Ibrox club prevent city rivals Celtic winning a 10th consecutive league title. (Scotland on Sunday)

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has been criticised for being an assistant referee at Saturday's Scottish Premiership game between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone instead of attending a VJ Day service in his constituency. (Sunday Mail)

Former Motherwell, Ross County and Livingston defender Steven Saunders, who earned a cap for Scotland in 2010 and was with Partick Thistle last season, has retired from football at the age of 29 to become a mortgage and insurance advisor. (Sunday Mail)