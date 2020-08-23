Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen0Livingston0

Aberdeen v Livingston

Follow live text and radio coverage

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 40McCrorie
  • 2Logan
  • 33Kennedy
  • 19Ferguson
  • 11Hedges
  • 17Hayes
  • 25Wright
  • 50Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Hoban
  • 8Ojo
  • 9Main
  • 15McGeouch
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Cerny
  • 21Anderson
  • 22Hernández

Livingston

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 27Guthrie
  • 21McMillan
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Bartley
  • 11Forrest
  • 10Sibbald
  • 17Robinson
  • 18Holt

Substitutes

  • 12Serrano
  • 16Crawford
  • 19Kouider-Aissa
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 25Ambrose
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 32Stryjek
  • 38Hamilton
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

  2. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Scott Wright (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Marvin Bartley (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).

  14. Post update

    Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Ross McCrorie tries a through ball, but Scott Wright is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wright (Aberdeen).

  19. Post update

    Marvin Bartley (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd August 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers541090913
2Hibernian431072510
3Ross County52216518
4Celtic32107257
5Dundee Utd52124407
6St Mirren421134-17
7Aberdeen31111104
8St Johnstone411236-34
9Livingston503237-43
10Hamilton410327-53
11Motherwell502325-32
12Kilmarnock502359-42
View full Scottish Premiership table

