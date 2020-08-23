Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).
Aberdeen v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 14Taylor
- 5McKenna
- 40McCrorie
- 2Logan
- 33Kennedy
- 19Ferguson
- 11Hedges
- 17Hayes
- 25Wright
- 50Watkins
Substitutes
- 3Hoban
- 8Ojo
- 9Main
- 15McGeouch
- 18McLennan
- 20Cerny
- 21Anderson
- 22Hernández
Livingston
- 1McCrorie
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 27Guthrie
- 21McMillan
- 8Pittman
- 6Bartley
- 11Forrest
- 10Sibbald
- 17Robinson
- 18Holt
Substitutes
- 12Serrano
- 16Crawford
- 19Kouider-Aissa
- 22Tiffoney
- 25Ambrose
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 32Stryjek
- 38Hamilton
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.
Scott Wright (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).
Marvin Bartley (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Offside, Aberdeen. Ross McCrorie tries a through ball, but Scott Wright is caught offside.
Foul by Scott Wright (Aberdeen).
Marvin Bartley (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.