Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone0Hibernian0

St Johnstone v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 12Parish
  • 5Kerr
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 3Tanser
  • 26Craig
  • 15McNamaraBooked at 12mins
  • 7Conway
  • 18McCann
  • 22Hendry
  • 11O'Halloran

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 14May
  • 16Olaofe
  • 19Rooney
  • 20Robertson
  • 23Ballantyne
  • 24Booth
  • 45Sinclair

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4HanlonBooked at 21mins
  • 25Doig
  • 10Boyle
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Newell
  • 7Horgan
  • 23Allan
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 8Wright
  • 12Murray
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 20Hallberg
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 27Stirling
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christian Doidge with a headed pass.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone).

  4. Post update

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).

  6. Booking

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Conway (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  12. Post update

    Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Kerr with a headed pass following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Josh Doig.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Craig with a cross.

