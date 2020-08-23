Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christian Doidge with a headed pass.
St Johnstone v Hibernian
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 12Parish
- 5Kerr
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 3Tanser
- 26Craig
- 15McNamaraBooked at 12mins
- 7Conway
- 18McCann
- 22Hendry
- 11O'Halloran
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 10Wotherspoon
- 14May
- 16Olaofe
- 19Rooney
- 20Robertson
- 23Ballantyne
- 24Booth
- 45Sinclair
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 4HanlonBooked at 21mins
- 25Doig
- 10Boyle
- 13Gogic
- 11Newell
- 7Horgan
- 23Allan
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 8Wright
- 12Murray
- 16Stevenson
- 19Gullan
- 20Hallberg
- 21Dabrowski
- 24McGregor
- 27Stirling
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).
Foul by Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone).
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Conway (St. Johnstone).
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Post update
Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Kerr with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Josh Doig.
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Craig with a cross.