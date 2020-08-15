Manchester City out of Champions League: Different year, same stuff - Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne scored City's goal to make to make it 1-1 - and at that stage they looked likely winners

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne said "we need to learn" after their third consecutive Champions League quarter-final exit.

Moussa Dembele scored two late goals as Lyon beat City 3-1 to set up a semi-final match with Bayern Munich.

"It's a different year, same stuff," De Bruyne - who had equalised after Maxwel Cornet's opener - told BT Sport.

City, who finished second in the Premier League, end the season with the EFL Cup as their only major trophy.

City have lost to Monaco in the last 16 and then against Liverpool and Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Pep Guardiola's time in charge.

"The first half wasn't good enough. In the second half we played well and had them under pressure," De Bruyne said. "We were more offensive. Lyon didn't really create but we need to learn."

Manchester City boss Guardiola has often been accused of overthinking his tactics in big Champions League matches.

This time he played a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs instead of his usual 4-3-3 as centre-back Eric Garcia replaced attacking midfielder Phil Foden in the team that beat Real Madrid.

BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Pat Nevin, the former Chelsea and Scotland winger, said: "They've shot themselves in the foot.

"After about 22 minutes it wasn't working. Pep Guardiola changed that after 60 minutes, so you've basically thrown away 60 minutes when you could have dominated the game.

"The real shame is Guardiola was very reactionary tonight. Usually he wants his sides to control games, but he was bordering on insipid tonight.

"He was just not as brave as he usually is."

French football journalist Julien Laurens said: "Lyon have benefited from Pep's crazy tactics.

"It's his failure. He messed up at the start, at half-time, during the second half.

"He massively overthinks in the Champions League. Sometimes it works, like against Real Madrid in Spain. Great, that works. But too many times it hasn't worked.

"It didn't work away against Spurs last season, it didn't work against Monaco three years ago.

"Why don't you play your normal team in a normal formation against a team that is far weaker than you? Why do you need to adapt your formation to the opposition?

"It just doesn't work like this. He has to take the blame. He has to take responsibility. It has happened too many times.

"He has to step up and say 'sorry, I keep trying to come with ideas and it's just not working'. If I was a City fan tonight I'd be really cross with what Pep Guardiola has done. He messed it up big time."

More to follow.