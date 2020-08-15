Vladimir Ivic: Watford confirm appointment of new head coach

Championship club Watford have confirmed the appointment of Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old has agreed a one-year contract, with the option of a further year held by the club.

Former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Ivic succeeds Nigel Pearson, who was sacked two games before the end of the season.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League after losing their final game at Arsenal, with former player Hayden Mullins in caretaker charge.

That result ended a five-year stay in the top flight for the Hornets, who were FA Cup finalists in 2019.

More to follow.