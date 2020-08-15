Angus MacDonald: Rotherham United sign centre-back on two-year contract

Angus MacDonald is Rotherham's third summer signing

Rotherham United have signed centre-back Angus MacDonald on a two-year contract following his exit from Hull.

MacDonald, 27, becomes the Millers’ third new addition ahead of their return to the Championship.

He established himself in the National League at Torquay United before joining Barnsley in August 2016.

He joined Hull in January 2018 and played 21 times for the Tigers, with all five of last season’s outings coming after the restart in June.

MacDonald missed most of the 2018-19 season with a calf injury and then deep vein thrombosis, and was then diagnosed with bowel cancer in August 2019.

He recovered in time to play a part in the closing weeks of the season, but was unable to help Hull avoid relegation from the Championship.