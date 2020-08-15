Europa League - Semi-Final
Sevilla20:00Man Utd
Venue: RheinEnergieSTADION

Sevilla v Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last major trophy with Manchester United was as a player in the 2006-07 Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for his big players to step up in Sunday's Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.

United are two games away from winning their first major trophy since the 2016-17 Europa League.

The Red Devils lost in the semi-finals of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season.

"You know that when you come to a semi-final, you're playing against big teams," Solskjaer said.

"It's time to step up for big players, big game moments.

"You have to have 100% focus because any little moment can change the game. We've learned that it's very painful to lose a semi-final."

Solskjaer's last success was the 2013 Norwegian Cup with Molde.

United have had an extra day to prepare - and have been able to stay in Cologne - having beaten FC Copenhagen in extra time on Monday in the city.

Five-time winners Sevilla needed an 88th-minute goal to beat Wolves in Duisburg, 45 miles away, on Tuesday.

"We've had a few good days now, both recovering and preparing," Solskjaer said.

"It's not very often we have six days between games, so we're ready.

"We've been already twice now in the semis this season. Of course we're happy with going as far as we have but we're not satisfied.

"We want to go one step further."

The winners face either Shakhtar Donetsk or Inter Milan in the final on Friday, 21 August, also in Cologne.

Solskjaer was asked how they can stop Sevilla, who are unbeaten in 19 games.

"Score more goals than them," he said. "It's not easy. They are a very organised team, aggressive in their pressing, with some very good individuals.

"We need to play our best game and keep the ball when we can. Play out of their press, be clever and creative and step up in big moments. The last pass, the finish. These games will be decided so often on a set-piece or individual brilliance."

Match stats

  • Manchester United have progressed to the final from each of their past four European semi-final appearances (2008, 2009 and 2011 Champions League and 2017 Europa League), winning the trophy on two of those four occasions.
  • United and Sevilla's only two meetings were in the last 16 of the 2017-18 Champions League, with Sevilla winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in the second leg, after a goalless draw in the first leg.
  • The Red Devils have been awarded 21 penalties in all competitions this season (four in the Europa League, including Bruno Fernandes' extra-time winner against FC Copenhagen in the quarter-final) - more than any other side across Europe's top five leagues.
  • Sevilla have reached the Europa League semi-final on three previous occasions and gone on to win the tournament each time (2014, 2015, 2016). They have only been eliminated in one of their past 20 knockout ties in the competition, losing 6-5 on aggregate to Slavia Prague in the last 16 in 2018-19.
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 49 of his 89 matches in charge of Manchester United. Victory in this game would see him become the third fastest manager to reach 50 wins in the club's history, after Ernest Mangnall (78) and Jose Mourinho (81).
  • Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more Europa League goals this season than any other player (11 for Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon combined). He has either scored (seven) or assisted (four) in seven of his nine appearances in the competition this campaign.

