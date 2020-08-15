Sevilla v Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last major trophy with Manchester United was as a player in the 2006-07 Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for his big players to step up in Sunday's Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.

United are two games away from winning their first major trophy since the 2016-17 Europa League.

The Red Devils lost in the semi-finals of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season.

"You know that when you come to a semi-final, you're playing against big teams," Solskjaer said.

"It's time to step up for big players, big game moments.

"You have to have 100% focus because any little moment can change the game. We've learned that it's very painful to lose a semi-final."

Solskjaer's last success was the 2013 Norwegian Cup with Molde.

United have had an extra day to prepare - and have been able to stay in Cologne - having beaten FC Copenhagen in extra time on Monday in the city.

Five-time winners Sevilla needed an 88th-minute goal to beat Wolves in Duisburg, 45 miles away, on Tuesday.

"We've had a few good days now, both recovering and preparing," Solskjaer said.

"It's not very often we have six days between games, so we're ready.

"We've been already twice now in the semis this season. Of course we're happy with going as far as we have but we're not satisfied.

"We want to go one step further."

The winners face either Shakhtar Donetsk or Inter Milan in the final on Friday, 21 August, also in Cologne.

Solskjaer was asked how they can stop Sevilla, who are unbeaten in 19 games.

"Score more goals than them," he said. "It's not easy. They are a very organised team, aggressive in their pressing, with some very good individuals.

"We need to play our best game and keep the ball when we can. Play out of their press, be clever and creative and step up in big moments. The last pass, the finish. These games will be decided so often on a set-piece or individual brilliance."

