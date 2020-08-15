Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd player rejects Eric Cantona comparisons

Bruno Fernandes scored Manchester United's winner in their Europa League quarter-final against FC Copenhagen

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has rejected comparisons with the club's legendary French forward Eric Cantona.

Portugal international Fernandes' £47m arrival from Sporting Lisbon on 30 January transformed United's season - with 11 goals in 20 appearances.

"It is really good for people to be talking about those names but Cantona was amazing for this club," he said.

"I need to do much, much better to be compared with him."

United have lost just once in 22 games since Fernandes' arrival to claim a place in next season's Champions League and book a Europa League semi-final with Sevilla in Cologne on Sunday.

His impact has been likened to that of Cantona, who arrived midway through the 1992-93 campaign and proved the catalyst for the Old Trafford club to end their 26-year wait for a league title and trigger a 20-year period at the top of the English game.

In addition to Fernandes' goals, he also claimed seven assists and won two of the three Premier League player-of-the-month prizes he was eligible for.

But Fernandes says he is not satisfied.

"When a club pays the fee Manchester United did for me, you have confidence," he said.

"The manager told me to do what I did for Sporting, so with his voice on my back it was easier.

"I am really happy with what I did but I am not satisfied. I came to Manchester to win trophies. I will be happy this season if we win the Europa League."