Uefa will not allow fans at September games, says Scottish FA chief Ian Maxwell

Scotland are due to face Israel at home in September and October

Uefa will not allow fans to attend any European international matches in September, says Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

However, a Uefa spokesperson insists a final decision has yet to be made, with a review "planned around mid-August".

Scotland had hoped their Nations League opener at home to Israel on 4 September would be a test event played in front of a limited Hampden crowd.

Maxwell says Uefa's decision will "take it out of our hands".

He added on BBC Scotland Sportsound: "I was on a national associations call with Uefa last week and they said they were not permitting spectators for any national team matches in the September window.

"I am expecting them to confirm that this week.

"We are still in conversation with the Scottish government on a number of issues and one of those is the return of spectators. Those conversations will continue."

Scotland begin their Nations League campaign against Israel - the sides meet again the following month in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final - then face the Czech Republic away three days later.

Despite the varying travel and quarantine restrictions in different countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Maxwell has "confidence" the matches will go ahead as planned.

"The September games should be OK - football across Europe is starting to get back," he said.

"Uefa have produced really extensive documentation in terms of what will be required from national associations because there will be players coming together from across the globe.

"The protocols and testing regimes that Uefa have put in place, they are confident that shouldn't give us any issues. And having reviewed that we are of a similar opinion."