Ian Maxwell: Scottish FA chief can 'fully understand' Hearts anger

Hearts cannot resume training until 24 August at the earliest

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell can "absolutely understand" Hearts' anger at being told to stop training.

But he says there was no alternative as Scottish football "won't have a leg to stand on" if Covid-19 guidelines are flouted again.

After breaches by Celtic and Aberdeen players, clubs below the Premiership cannot train until at least 24 August.

"It's not decisions we want to make, but circumstances have dictated it," Maxwell told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"When you have the first minister saying Scottish football is on a yellow card, and the national clinical director saying he did not have confidence in Scottish football's ability to adhere to protocols, we had to take decisions."

Maxwell said he "absolutely believes" football will be stopped if there are further breaches.

Eight Aberdeen players are having to self-isolate after a night out, and Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli failed to quarantine after a trip to Spain.

Championship side Hearts were left incensed by the Scottish FA and SPFL joint response group ruling on Thursday that forced them to halt training.

"Hearts will feel harshly treated and I can understand why," Maxwell added. "After everything that has happened to Hearts over the summer, this will feel like another slap in the face to them.

"But I tried to make it clear to Ann [Budge, Hearts' owner] that this is not about Hearts, it's also unfair on the hundreds of amateur clubs who would have training organised for the next week and are losing money by cancelling.

"There are Championship clubs that have already started testing and wanted to come back to training on Monday. We were left with the decision to allow one club to train and tell others they can't, or is it just a blanket one-week suspension?"

English side Hull City have this week been training at the same Oriam facility used by Hearts.

However, Maxwell said that Hull are under English FA jurisdiction and have struck a private agreement with Oriam which has "absolutely nothing to do with the Scottish FA".

Meanwhile, the events of this week have not "put the kibosh" on plans for partial crowds to return to stadiums next month, says national clinical director Jason Leitch.

The players and both clubs have been charged by Scottish football's governing bodies. Celtic and Aberdeen have had two league fixtures postponed as a result of the transgressions.

"The indicative date remains for outdoor, small crowds in stadia, 14 September," Prof Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland's Off The Ball.

"I don't think this week has helped but I don't think it has put the kibosh on it completely."