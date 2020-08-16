Freddie Woodman: Swansea City re-sign Newcastle United goalkeeper on loan

Freddie Woodman (left) made 43 appearances for Swansea under Steve Cooper (right) last season

Swansea City have signed Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on a second season-long loan deal.

Woodman has been allowed to return to Wales after agreeing a new three-year contract at Newcastle.

The 23-year-old was one of Swansea's star performers last season after arriving on loan in August 2019.

"I am delighted it has been sorted, I feel like I really connected with the club last season," Woodman told Swansea's website.

"I feel like I have unfinished business with Swansea, so for everything to be done in time to go back for the start of pre-season training is massive and I cannot wait to get back.

"I've felt that connection with the supporters, they were so good to me when I joined and throughout last season.

"I want to thank them for that, and I will do my very best for them again this season."

Woodman was an ever-present for Steve Cooper's side in the Championship last term until he suffered a hip injury in the loss to Leeds on 12 July.

The Croydon-born player made no secret of his desire to rejoin Swansea after thriving under Cooper and goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson, who also works with England's senior team.

Former England Under-21 international Woodman will begin 2020-21 as Cooper's first choice in goal, with Steven Benda likely to be next in line after impressing on loan at Swindon last season.

Erwin Mulder finished the last campaign in goal for Swansea after Woodman got injured, but the Dutchman has since joined Heerenveen on a free transfer.

Martin Dubravka is established as Newcastle's first-choice keeper, with Karl Darlow and recent signing Mark Gillespie providing competition for the Slovakian international.

Woodman's Newcastle contract had been due to expire in 2021, but he has agreed a new three-year deal which includes the option of a fourth year.

Speaking to the Magpies' club website, Woodman said: "It's great for the club to commit to me and I can stay there another three years, which is huge.

"I see myself as a Newcastle player and my ultimate goal is to be the Newcastle number one, so hopefully I can do that."

Woodman is Swansea's second signing in 48 hours after former Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith agreed a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.