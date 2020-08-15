Marian Shved: Celtic winger joins Mechelen on loan
-
- From the section Celtic
Ukraine winger Marian Shved has left Celtic without making a first-team start to join Belgian side KV Mechelen on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old scored once in three appearances off the bench last term.
Shved signed for the Scottish champions from Karpaty Lviv in January 2019 for a reported £2m, but was immediately loaned back to the Ukrainian side for the rest of the campaign.
Mechelen say they have the option to buy the two-cap international.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.