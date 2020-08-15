Marian Shved: Celtic winger joins Mechelen on loan

Marian Shved scored his only Celtic goal in last season's Champions League qualifying win over Nomme Kalju

Ukraine winger Marian Shved has left Celtic without making a first-team start to join Belgian side KV Mechelen on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old scored once in three appearances off the bench last term.

Shved signed for the Scottish champions from Karpaty Lviv in January 2019 for a reported £2m, but was immediately loaned back to the Ukrainian side for the rest of the campaign.

Mechelen say they have the option to buy the two-cap international.

