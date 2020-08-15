Tyler Blackett: Nottingham Forest sign defender after Reading exit

Tyler Blackett
Tyler Blackett started his career with Manchester United, making 12 first-team appearances before joining Reading in 2016

Nottingham Forest have signed defender Tyler Blackett on a two-year deal after his recent departure from Reading.

The 26-year-old, who has a further 12-month option on his contract at the City Ground, left the Royals at the end of his deal in July.

He made 122 appearances in four years with the Berkshire club after arriving from Manchester United.

Blackett is the second Reds signing of the summer following Jack Colback's arrival.

