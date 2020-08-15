Tyler Blackett: Nottingham Forest sign defender after Reading exit
Nottingham Forest have signed defender Tyler Blackett on a two-year deal after his recent departure from Reading.
The 26-year-old, who has a further 12-month option on his contract at the City Ground, left the Royals at the end of his deal in July.
He made 122 appearances in four years with the Berkshire club after arriving from Manchester United.
Blackett is the second Reds signing of the summer following Jack Colback's arrival.
