Cheryl Foster: Ex-Wales international rises to Uefa elite referees list

Cheryl Foster
Cheryl Foster made her Wales Women debut in 1997, the first of 63 international caps

Welsh referee Cheryl Foster has risen to Uefa's elite list following, making her one of Europe's top match officials.

The former Wales, Bangor City, Liverpool and Doncaster Rovers Belles forward's refereeing began in 2013 after she retired from playing.

Fifa named the 39-year-old on its international list in December 2015.

Three years later she become the first woman to officiate in the Cymru Premier, Wales' top men's league.

Foster was also named on Ifab's advisory panel in October 2019.

