Scott Fox: Motherwell goalkeeper faces missing season with knee injury

Scott Fox
Scott Fox was signed as understudy to Motherwell vice-captain Trevor Carson

Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Fox is "likely" to miss the entire season after sustaining cruciate ligament damage to his knee.

Fox moved to Fir Park from Partick Thistle this summer and is yet to make an appearance for his new club.

The 33-year-old will have an operation and joins Liam Donnelly, Nathan McGinley, Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne on the sidelines.

"It is frustrating for us all," said manager Stephen Robinson.

