Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth accept Sheffield United's £18.5m bid for goalkeeper

Ramsdale was first-choice keeper for Bournemouth and for England Under-21s in 2019-20, and has won seven U21 caps

Bournemouth have accepted an £18.5m bid for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from his former club Sheffield United.

Ramsdale, 22, joined the Cherries from United in 2017 and became first-choice keeper last season after loan spells at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson has been the number one keeper at Bramall Lane for the past two seasons.

Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, Ramsdale, who only missed one league game with injury, was voted as the supporters' player of the season.

The sale price takes into account a 15% sell-on fee owed by Bournemouth to the Blades for his £1m move to Dorset in January 2017.

The Cherries have a ready-made replacement for Ramsdale in 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international Mark Travers, who has made seven appearances for the club.

Bosnia-Herzegovina international keeper Asmir Begovic, 33, is still at the club, having spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, while veteran Artur Boruc, 40, left for Legia Warsaw earlier this month.