Scottish Premiership
Dundee Utd17:30Celtic
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Celtic

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers532070711
2Hibernian431072510
3Ross County52215418
4Dundee Utd42114317
5St Mirren421123-17
6Celtic21106244
7St Johnstone411236-34
8Aberdeen21011103
9Kilmarnock503257-23
10Motherwell503224-23
11Livingston402237-42
12Hamilton401317-61
