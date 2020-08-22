Dundee United v Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|0
|7
|11
|2
|Hibernian
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|10
|3
|Ross County
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|8
|4
|Dundee Utd
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|5
|St Mirren
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|7
|6
|Celtic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|7
|St Johnstone
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|8
|Aberdeen
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Kilmarnock
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|10
|Motherwell
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|11
|Livingston
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|12
|Hamilton
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|1
Andy Murray hosted a social media Q&A while killing time in New York and we learned a lot from it.
BBC Scotland goes through the talking points of Gary O'Connor's documentary on his rollercoaster career.
How well do you remember Celtic's biggest European victories?
BBC Scotland examines how Celtic's attack might look this season, after the addition of Albian Ajeti took their first-team striking contingent to four.
Watch highlights from the Ladies Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, won by American Stacy Lewis after a four-way play-off.
As he completes a move from West Lothian to West London, BBC Scotland looks at the burgeoning career of striker Lyndon Dykes.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Olympic golds, football firsts, and the end of the longest waits - but what did you vote for as Scotland's greatest sporting moment?
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland