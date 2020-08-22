Scottish Premiership
Motherwell0Hamilton0

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 31Gallagher
  • 16Mugabi
  • 4Lamie
  • 6Campbell
  • 7O'Hara
  • 8Turnbull
  • 17Seedorf
  • 9White
  • 29Lang

Substitutes

  • 2Grimshaw
  • 11Hastie
  • 14Hylton
  • 15Maguire
  • 19Polworth
  • 21Robinson
  • 23Morrison
  • 32Watt
  • 99Long

Hamilton

  • 23Fulton
  • 27Hodson
  • 2Odoffin
  • 12Want
  • 3McMann
  • 37Johnson
  • 34Callachan
  • 8Martin
  • 20Moyo
  • 9Ogkmpoe
  • 10Templeton

Substitutes

  • 6Hamilton
  • 11Smith
  • 14Trafford
  • 16Fjørtoft
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 19Winter
  • 22Gourlay
  • 32Smith
  • 36Owolabi
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

