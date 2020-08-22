Scottish Premiership
St Mirren0Ross County0

St Mirren v Ross County

Follow live text updates

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 2Tait
  • 16Foley
  • 6Sheron
  • 10McAllister
  • 17McGrath
  • 19Morias
  • 9Obika

Substitutes

  • 14MacPherson
  • 15Baird
  • 20Dennis
  • 25Erhahon
  • 26Lyness
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Henderson
  • 33Jamieson
  • 35Jack

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 25Donaldson
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 43Reid
  • 6Draper
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Gardyne
  • 24Paton
  • 27Stewart
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Tremarco
  • 8Shaw
  • 14Mullin
  • 15Watson
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 18Kelly
  • 20Spittal
  • 21Doohan
  • 22Tillson
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Richard Tait.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Sheron (St. Mirren).

  3. Post update

    Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Junior Morias (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers532070711
2Hibernian431072510
3Ross County52215418
4Dundee Utd42114317
5St Mirren421123-17
6Celtic21106244
7St Johnstone411236-34
8Aberdeen21011103
9Kilmarnock503257-23
10Motherwell503224-23
11Livingston402237-42
12Hamilton401317-61
View full Scottish Premiership table

