Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: 'It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal'

Thomas Muller (left) scored twice for Bayern Munich on a memorable night for the German giants

We were all warned about this Bayern Munich attack - now we have witnessed it at its most ferocious.

Yes, Barcelona were poor - in fact, they were awful. But credit to coach Hansi Flick for making them look poor as his Bayern side recorded a humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final victory.

Midfielder Thomas Muller, who scored twice, said the side had "made a statement" in Lisbon. It was some statement:

Bayern became the first team in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout match, and the first in the European Cup since Real Madrid in the 1990-91 last 16 against FC Wacker Innsbruck (9-1 win).

Barcelona had previously not conceded eight goals since losing 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey last 16 in 1946.

Bayern have won their past 19 matches in all competitions, a record run in German top-flight football in all competitions.

Muller, 30, was also involved for Germany in the 7-1 thrashing of Brazil at the 2014 World Cup. He scored the opener in what was one of the most memorable international fixtures of all time.

When asked about the comparison between the success over Barcelona and that feat, the man of the match said: "In the win in Brazil we didn't have the same amount of control. Yes, we were good, but tonight the way we dominated the game was brutal."

Germany struggled to hit those heights in the final, managing a 1-0 extra-time win over Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Muller, perhaps with that in mind, added: "Today we have to be very happy. After we wake up and answer the messages on the phone then we have to focus.

"I know about these tournament situations. Most of the time after the big wins it's difficult."

Flick was an assistant to head coach Joachim Low in 2014, and he was also asked to compare the wins.

The 55-year-old, who has been in permanent charge since only December, said: "You know that I do not look back because only the here and now matters.

"Yes, we played an outstanding game and we can be happy but we all know we still have hard work to do if we are to stand in the end where we want to stand."

It is either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-final, which will take place next Wednesday.

Have you seen a more incredible game? Your responses

The match at Estadio La Luz will long live in the memory, but we asked you whether it was the most incredible game you had witnessed. Here are some of your responses.

Wi Fi Tom: Forest 5-2 Derby, Christmas 2010. Ex Rams man Robert Earnshaw bagging a few. Very happy night!

Aleksandar Todorov: Barcelona 6-1 PSG - March 2017. Coming down from a 4-0 aggregate to win 6-5 on aggregate. It could have been the same here, but Bayern was just good for them.

Ash Williams: The Liverpool comeback was special (from 3-0 down against Barcelona in the semi-final in 2019) because they were written off because of the first leg.

Mike: England 5-1 Germany (2001) is another one that's up there for how bad a drubbing it was of a big side.

Matt: Liverpool vs Arsenal. 26 May 1989. Never to be beaten. Arsenal won the First Division title with a late Michael Thomas goal.