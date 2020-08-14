Tom Forsyth: Former Motherwell, Rangers & Scotland defender dies at age 71

Tom Forsyth scored Rangers' winner in the 1973 Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Former Rangers, Motherwell and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71.

Forsyth joined Rangers after five years at Fir Park, marking his first season at Ibrox by scoring the winner against Celtic in the 1973 Scottish Cup final.

He achieved legendary status in his 10-year stay, with two trebles among his haul of three league titles, four Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

The centre-back also made 22 appearances for Scotland.

After his playing career, Forsyth managed Dunfermline Athletic for a year from 1982 and then had spells as former Rangers team-mate Tommy McLean's assistant at Greenock Morton, Motherwell and Hearts.