Quique Setien: Barcelona sack manager after Bayern thrashing
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona have sacked manager Quique Setien, three days after his side's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Former Real Betis manager Setien, 61, was appointed in January and took charge for just 25 matches.
Barca finished second in La Liga this season, five points behind Real Madrid.
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who played for the Catalan giants between 1989 and 1995, has been heavily tipped to replace Setien at the Nou Camp.
A new coach will be announced "in the coming days", said the club.
Barca's thrashing by German champions Bayern on Friday was the fourth time in the past five years they have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage of Europe's elite competition.
Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp, had said after the defeat that it was "time for us to review and take the decisions which are needed for the future".
After he was sacked on Monday, Barcelona said: "This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team."
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said he would be the "first to leave" if the club wished to make changes.
More to follow.
|Quique Setien Barcelona timeline
|13 January 2020
|Hired as Barcelona boss on a two-and-a-half-year deal as successor to the sacked Ernesto Valverde
|19 January 2020
|Wins his first game in charge as Lionel Messi scores the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Granada
|6 February 2020
|Knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage by Athletic Bilbao
|1 March 2020
|Loses El Clasico to Real Madrid, who move above Barcelona at the top of La Liga
|16 July 2020
|Barca relinquish La Liga title and lose their 30-game home unbeaten run as Osasuna win 2-1 at the Nou Camp
|14 August 2020
|Suffers a record 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich as Barca are knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals