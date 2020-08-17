Quique Setien: Barcelona sack manager after Bayern thrashing

Quique Setien's Barcelona conceded eight goals in a match for the first time since April 1946

Barcelona have sacked manager Quique Setien, three days after his side's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Former Real Betis manager Setien, 61, was appointed in January and took charge for just 25 matches.

Barca finished second in La Liga this season, five points behind Real Madrid.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who played for the Catalan giants between 1989 and 1995, has been heavily tipped to replace Setien at the Nou Camp.

A new coach will be announced "in the coming days", said the club.

Barca's thrashing by German champions Bayern on Friday was the fourth time in the past five years they have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage of Europe's elite competition.

Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp, had said after the defeat that it was "time for us to review and take the decisions which are needed for the future".

After he was sacked on Monday, Barcelona said: "This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team."

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said he would be the "first to leave" if the club wished to make changes.

More to follow.