Champions League: Pick your all-time XI from players in the tournament

Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Arjen Robben, David Beckham, Alessandro del Piero and Cristiano Ronaldo are all on the shortlist

The Champions League has seen so many legends since the European Cup was rebranded in 1992-93.

But who do you think were the best XI?

A panel of BBC Sport journalists has picked a shortlist. The only criteria were that players had to have 60 or more Champions League appearances and to have played in at least one final.

The list will be discussed on a BBC Radio 5 Live show on Thursday night from 19:30 BST.

Pick your all-time XI below and share it with your friends on social media.