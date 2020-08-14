Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has been out of action since July through injury

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for coronavirus.

The France international, 26, has been out of action since July and is recovering from a knee injury so is not with the rest of the Barcelona squad in Lisbon for the Champions League.

Barcelona play Bayern Munich in the quarter-final on Friday.

The Spanish side said Umtiti, who was tested on Thursday, is "asymptomatic, is in good health and is isolating at home".

They added: "The club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities as well as tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding tests."

On Wednesday, fellow Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo confirmed he had Covid-19 after the club initially said an unnamed squad member had tested positive.

Todibo, 20, was one of nine reporting for pre-season training and had not had any contact with the senior side in Lisbon. He is also asymptomatic and quarantining at home.