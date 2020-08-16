Sion Swifts: Women's Premiership side sign Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness from Linfield

Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness
Both Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness are full Northern Ireland internationals and helped Linfield to a fourth successive Women's Premiership title last season

Sion Swifts have signed Linfield captain Kirsty McGuinness and sister Caitlin ahead of the new Women's Premiership season.

The Swifts finished runners-up to the Blues on goal difference last season.

Kirsty, 25, netted 27 times for Linfield in the league last season and is a full Northern Ireland international.

Caitlin, 17, scored 19 goals in her first full season in the Women's Premiership for the Blues.

The new 10-game season, shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, begins on 26 August and ends on 11 November.

"It's always important to try to improve as a club and after going so close last year, the opportunity to sign players of this quality gives Swifts' a huge boost in this shortened season," said the club.

"This is a massive boost to the young, talented Swifts team and both Kirsty and Caitlin bring huge experience in winning trophies."

