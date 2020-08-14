Ruel Sotiriou: Leyton Orient teenager signs new two-year deal

Ruel Sotiriou made his Orient first-team debut in October 2017 as a 17-year-old

Leyton Orient forward Ruel Sotiriou has signed a new two-year contract at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The 19-year-old O's academy graduate scored five goals in 10 League Two appearances last season.

Sotiriou also scored three goals in three games while on a short loan spell at National League side Dover Athletic.

"He has shown since coming into the team that he is more than capable at this level," head coach Ross Embleton told the club website.

"For any young player it's about playing games and proving you can do it."