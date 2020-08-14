Jamie Reckord: Wrexham sign ex-Solihull defender

Jamie Reckord (centre)
Jamie Reckord spent two seasons in the Scottish Premiership with Ross County

Wrexham have signed ex-Solihull Moors left-back Jamie Reckord - their first signing ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Dragons and will link up with the club for pre-season training on 17 August.

Reckord, a product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, scored three goals in 90 league appearances for Solihull.

"I couldn't say no to a club like this. It's a big fanbase, a big stadium and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"The ambition at a club like this always has to be promotion. That will be the ambition every season, so hopefully we do a lot better than last season."

Reckord spent two seasons in the Scottish Premiership with Ross County and has also played for Oldham Athletic.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you