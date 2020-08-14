Jamie Reckord: Wrexham sign ex-Solihull defender

Jamie Reckord spent two seasons in the Scottish Premiership with Ross County

Wrexham have signed ex-Solihull Moors left-back Jamie Reckord - their first signing ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Dragons and will link up with the club for pre-season training on 17 August.

Reckord, a product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, scored three goals in 90 league appearances for Solihull.

"I couldn't say no to a club like this. It's a big fanbase, a big stadium and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"The ambition at a club like this always has to be promotion. That will be the ambition every season, so hopefully we do a lot better than last season."

Reckord spent two seasons in the Scottish Premiership with Ross County and has also played for Oldham Athletic.