Alex MacDonald: Gillingham sign forward after release from Mansfield Town
Gillingham have signed former Mansfield Town forward Alex MacDonald following his release by the Stags.
The 30-year-old played under Gills boss Steve Evans at Field Mill in 2017-18.
After starting his career with Burnley, MacDonald has had spells with Falkirk, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Plymouth, Burton Albion and Oxford United.
"It's been a weird summer but to finally get signed is a relief and, after training this week, I'm really excited," he said.
The length of MacDonald's contract has not been disclosed.
