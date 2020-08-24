All Teams

International

EnglandRepublic of IrelandWales
Northern IrelandScotland

Premier League

ArsenalCrystal PalaceLiverpoolSouthampton
Aston VillaEvertonManchester CityTottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove AlbionFulham Manchester UnitedWest Bromwich Albion
BurnleyLeeds UnitedNewcastle UnitedWest Ham United
ChelseaLeicester CitySheffield UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers

Scottish Premiership

AberdeenHamilton AcademicalLivingstonRoss County
CelticHibernianMotherwellSt Johnstone
Dundee UnitedKilmarnockRangersSt Mirren

Championship

AFC BournemouthCardiff CityMillwallRotherham United
BarnsleyCoventry CityNorwich CitySheffield Wednesday
Birmingham CityDerby CountyNottingham ForestStoke City
Blackburn RoversHuddersfield TownPreston North EndSwansea City
BrentfordLuton TownQueens Park RangersWatford
Bristol CityMiddlesbroughReadingWycombe Wanderers

League One

AFC WimbledonCrewe AlexandraLincoln CityPortsmouth
Accrington StanleyDoncaster RoversMilton Keynes DonsRochdale
BlackpoolFleetwood TownNorthampton TownShrewsbury Town
Bristol RoversGillinghamOxford UnitedSunderland
Burton AlbionHull CityPeterborough UnitedSwindon Town
Charlton AthleticIpswich TownPlymouth ArgyleWigan Athletic

League Two

BarrowColchester UnitedLeyton OrientSalford City
Bolton WanderersCrawley TownMansfield TownScunthorpe United
Bradford CityExeter CityMorecambeSouthend United
Cambridge UnitedForest Green RoversNewport CountyStevenage
Carlisle UnitedGrimsby TownOldham AthleticTranmere Rovers
Cheltenham TownHarrogate TownPort ValeWalsall

National League

Aldershot TownDagenham & RedbridgeMacclesfield TownTorquay United
AltrinchamDover AthleticMaidenhead UnitedWealdstone
BarnetEastleighNotts CountyWeymouth
Boreham WoodFC Halifax TownSolihull MoorsWoking
BromleyHartlepool UnitedStockport CountyWrexham
ChesterfieldKing's Lynn TownSutton UnitedYeovil Town

Scottish Championship

Alloa AthleticDundeeHeart of MidlothianRaith Rovers
ArbroathDunfermlineInverness Caledonian Thistle
Ayr UnitedGreenock MortonQueen of the South

Scottish League One

AirdrieoniansDumbartonForfar AthleticPeterhead
ClydeEast FifeMontrose
Cove RangersFalkirkPartick Thistle

Scottish League Two

Albion RoversCowdenbeathQueen's ParkStranraer
Annan AthleticEdinburgh CityStenhousemuir
Brechin CityElgin CityStirling Albion

European

BordeauxBayern MunichAtalantaBarcelona
LyonBorussia DortmundInter MilanReal Betis
MarseilleFrankfurtJuventusReal Madrid
MonacoHoffenheimLazioSevilla
PSGRB LeipzigNapoliValencia
RennesSchalkeRomaVillareal
Bayer LeverkusenAC MilanAtletico Madrid

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you