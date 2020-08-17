Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

Celtic have opened signing talks with Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy but West Ham, West Brom, Burnley and Leeds are all keen on the Brighton centre-half. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis insists the squad at Pittodrie have put the club's quarantine scandal behind them and are focusing on kickstarting their season. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects to have Joe Aribo back next weekend after the attacking midfielder missed Sunday's draw at Livingston with an ankle injury. (Sun)

Rangers duo Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos come in for criticism from former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd, who said his old club had "too many passengers" in the draw at Livi. (Sun)

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon has called for clubs to be docked points if their players shun Covid-19 rules. (Herald)

Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith believes players are putting the immediate future of Scottish football at risk by ignoring Covid-19 guidance. (Press & Journal)

Despite drawing a blank in West Lothian yesterday, skipper James Tavernier has faith in Steven Gerrard's new look Rangers attack this term. (Glasgow Times)

Celtic will be "far too strong" for KR Reykjavik in Tuesday's Champions League qualifier says former Rangers and Aberdeen star Jim Bett, who lives in the Icelandic capital. (Daily Record)

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano reckons an empty Hampden can help Israel wreck Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off hopes. (Daily Record)