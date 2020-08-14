Celtic, Aberdeen & players charged over alleged Covid-19 breaches

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's a total betrayal of trust' - Lennon on Bolingoli

The SPFL has begun disciplinary action against Aberdeen and Celtic for alleged breaches of Covid-19 protocol.

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli and eight Aberdeen players who broke lockdown rules have also been charged but by the Scottish FA - for bringing football into disrepute and failing to comply with the laws of the game.

Bolingoli played on Sunday despite not quarantining after a trip to Spain.

The players' potential punishments range from a two to eight-game ban.

A hearing date has been set for 28 August.

Aberdeen have "severely reprimanded and fined heavily" their eight players - Bruce Anderson, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Scott McKenna - following an internal investigation.

Two of them tested positive for Covid-19, and the six others also had to self-isolate, after a visit to an Aberdeen city centre bar linked to an outbreak of the virus.

Aberdeen have had three Scottish Premiership matches postponed as a result of the breach of guidelines, with Celtic's two league fixtures this week also called off on the Scottish government's insistence.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scottish football is on its final warning, just two weeks in to the new Premiership season.

The SPFL and Scottish FA's joint response group is expected to announce a range of sanctions on Friday for players who do not comply with Covid-19 rules.