Swansea City: Freddie Woodman and Korey Smith close to signing

Korey Smith's final appearance for Bristol City was in a defeat to Swansea

Swansea City are closing in on a double signing to boost their squad for next season with Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman set for a return.

Woodman is set to play a second season at the Liberty Stadium as he closes in on another season-long loan deal with Steve Cooper's side.

The 23-year-old made 43 appearances for Swansea last season.

The Swans are also set to sign Bristol City captain Korey Smith on a permanent deal as he is out of contract.

Midfielder Smith, 29, left Ashton Gate earlier this week after six seasons with the Robins.

Both signings follow the news that businessman Jake Silverstein has made "a significant investment" in Swansea City, joining fellow Americans Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien on the club's board of directors.

Silverstein is a co-owner of Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo and National Women's Soccer League Cup winners Houston Dash.

Swansea coach Steve Cooper had indicated previously that he wanted to keep Woodman, who performed well in a campaign where the Swans made the play-offs but were defeated by Brentford in the semi-finals.

Smith, who helped Bristol City to a promotion and Johnstone's Paint Trophy double in 2015, is also viewed by the Swans as a key capture in a squad lacking experience.

He famously scored the winning goal when they beat Manchester United 2-1 to reach the 2017 League Cup semi-finals.

Swansea have agreed a new deal with winger Wayne Routledge, while defender Mike van der Hoorn has left the club.

Swansea have already lost six loan players since their season ended at Griffin Park, with deals for Woodman, Ben Wilmot, Marc Guehi, Aldo Kalulu, Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster all expiring.

Cooper is hopeful, though, that Guehi and Brewster will follow Woodman in returning on loan in 2020-21.

Goalkeeper Erwin Mulder has signed for Heerenveen after his contract expired, while the likes of Courtney Baker-Richardson and Jefferson Montero had previously been released.

Winger Nathan Dyer is also out of contract as is defender Kyle Naughton, another player the Swans hope to retain.