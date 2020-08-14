Ruby Grant: Ex-Arsenal teenager joins Women's Super League rivals West Ham

Ruby Grant made her first-team debut for Arsenal at the age of 16 in November 2018

West Ham Women have signed former Arsenal midfielder Ruby Grant on a short-term deal.

The 18-year-old, who scored a hat-trick against Crawley on her Women's FA Cup debut for the Gunners at the age of 16 in February 2019, moves to West Ham on non-contract terms.

Grant had been poised to attend college in the United States before the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am extremely grateful to be here," Grant said.

West Ham boss Matt Beard said the England Under-17 international "is a great addition" to his Women's Super League side ahead of the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to kick off during the weekend of 5-6 September.

"Due to the pandemic, Ruby has been training with us and I have been really impressed," he told the club website.