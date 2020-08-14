England women: Sarina Wiegman to succeed Phil Neville in September 2021

Breaking news

Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England's head coach in September 2021.

The former Netherlands defender has signed a four-year contract, with Neville set to leave the role in 2021.

Wiegman, 50, will take charge after overseeing the Netherlands at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"Sarina was our number one choice," said Baroness Campbell, the Football Association's director of women's football.

More to follow.

