Lee Cattermole: Former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Wigan midfielder retires

Lee Cattermole played for Dutch side VVV Venlo last season

Former Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Wigan midfielder Lee Cattermole says he will move into coaching after retiring from football at the age of 32.

The ex-England Under-21 international played for VVV Venlo before coronavirus cut short the 2019-20 Dutch season.

He said the decision to call time on his career was "difficult" but that "the time is right".

"Ordinarily I don't think it would have been this year, my aim would have been to play two more seasons," he said.

Cattermole, who joined VVV Venlo after leaving Sunderland in 2019, added: "If the season hadn't finished like it did in May, then things might not have been like this, but I think this is right.

"With the current situation, the amount of time I have had at home and a great season in Holland, the time is right for me to look into going down the coaching route.

"I will be going from being an old player to being one of the youngest coaches. I am happy with my playing career, although I'm sure I could have done better. I could have done worse as well.

"I will learn from those things and I want to make sure I am an even better coach or manager than I was a player."

Cattermole broke into the Middlesbrough side in the 2005-06 Premier League season and went on to make more than 380 appearances in English football, joining Wigan in 2008 and Sunderland in 2009.

He reached the Uefa Cup final with Middlesbrough in 2006 and the League Cup final with Sunderland in 2014.