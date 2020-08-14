Alhagi Touray Sisay: Grimsby Town sign striker from Aberystwyth Town

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway has now made five summer signings

Grimsby Town have signed Spanish striker Alhagi Touray Sisay on an initial one-year contract from Welsh outfit Aberystwyth Town.

The 20-year-old is the League Two club's fifth signing of the summer.

He had been with Aberystwyth since January, scoring four goals in six outings before the season was curtailed.

"He is 6ft 4ins, has got two really good feet and wants to learn", manager Ian Holloway told Grimsby's website.

"He speaks brilliant English and I am looking forward to working with him."