League Two fixtures 2020-21: Bolton Wanderers host Forest Green first up
-
- From the section League Two
Bolton Wanderers will begin their first season in English football's fourth tier for more than 30 years by hosting Forest Green Rovers.
The Trotters, playing at League Two level for the first time since 1988, will welcome Mark Cooper's Rovers on 12 September.
Harrogate Town have been handed a trip to relegated Southend United for their first-ever Football League fixture.
Barrow, back in the league after a 48-year absence, will entertain Stevenage.
The two sides almost swapped places this summer but Stevenage avoided relegation to the National League after a points deduction meant Macclesfield Town finished bottom instead.
Bolton's opener against Forest Green, meanwhile, will be the first time the two sides have ever met - with the added spice of last season's 'war of words' between the clubs after the collapse of striker Christian Doidge's move from Rovers to Wanderers.
Exeter City, losing play-off finalists in three of the past four League Two seasons, will begin their campaign with a trip to the 'Class of 92' owned Salford City.
Harry Kewell's first game as Oldham Athletic manager will see the Latics welcome Leyton Orient to Boundary Park.
The season is starting six weeks later than scheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic - with League Two clubs playing their first competitive games a week earlier in the Carabao Cup first round.
Matches at the start of the season will be played behind closed doors because of the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
A majority of fourth-tier clubs voted to curtail the 2019-20 campaign in June, with final positions decided on points per game.
Opening fixtures
All matches currently scheduled for Saturday, 12 September at 15:00 BST
- Barrow v Stevenage
- Bolton Wanderers v Forest Green Rovers
- Bradford City v Colchester United
- Cambridge United v Carlisle United
- Cheltenham Town v Morecambe
- Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers
- Oldham Athletic v Leyton Orient
- Port Vale v Crawley Town
- Salford City v Exeter City
- Scunthorpe United v Newport County
- Southend United v Harrogate Town
- Walsall v Grimsby Town
Barrow's reunion with Evatt
Bolton have gone through financial turmoil and suffered successive relegations over the past two years, but optimism is high after a significant summer recruitment drive under new boss Ian Evatt.
Last season, Evatt guided Barrow to the National League title and back to the fourth tier for the first time since they were voted out of the Football League in 1972.
Ex-Blackburn and England midfielder David Dunn has succeeded Evatt at Barrow, who will host their former boss on 20 October in the division's first round of midweek fixtures.
Barrow will be joined in League Two by Harrogate, who won the National League promotion final against Notts County at Wembley earlier this month to secure a first ever season at Football League level.
- US Comedy Dave: Can he really become a rap star?
- The First Team: Laughs from inside the dressing room