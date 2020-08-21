League One fixtures 2020-21: Wigan Athletic visit Ipswich Town on opening day
-
- From the section League One
Relegated Wigan will start their 2020-21 League One campaign away at Ipswich.
The Latics had finished 13th in the Championship last season but a 12-point penalty for going into administration saw them return to the third tier.
Other relegated sides Hull and Charlton face trips to Gillingham and promoted Crewe respectively.
League Two champions Swindon host Rochdale, while fellow promoted clubs Plymouth and Northampton start at home against Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon.
The season will start behind closed doors on Saturday, 12 September - six weeks later than scheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic - with League One clubs playing their first competitive games a week earlier in the Carabao Cup first round.
Clubs will play 11 rounds of midweek league fixtures - up from five that were initially scheduled for last season - with the campaign set to finish on 8 May, just a week later than normal.
A majority of third-tier clubs voted to curtail the 2019-20 campaign in June, with final positions decided on points per game.
Opening fixtures
All matches currently scheduled for Saturday, 12 September at 15:00 BST
- Accrington Stanley v Peterborough United
- Crewe Alexandra v Charlton Athletic
- Doncaster Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons
- Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion
- Gillingham v Hull City
- Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic
- Lincoln City v Oxford United
- Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon
- Plymouth Argyle v Blackpool
- Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town
- Sunderland v Bristol Rovers
- Swindon Town v Rochdale
Wigan and Charlton battle off-field troubles
While sides relegated from the Championship are often tipped to bounce straight back at the first time of asking, Wigan and Charlton have had tumultuous summers and have issues which are yet to be resolved.
Managerless Wigan were put into administration on 1 July by then owner Au Yeung Wai Kay, just weeks after buying them, with administrators setting a deadline of 31 August to sell the club - hinting the Latics may not be able to start the new season if a deal is not completed by that date.
Their first home league game will be at an empty DW Stadium against Gillingham on 19 September.
Charlton have had ownership troubles of their own, with the English Football League rejecting a takeover attempt earlier this month, though prospective new owner Thomas Sandgaard is now in talks with various elements of the Addicks' complicated ownership structure.
After their opener at Crewe Lee Bowyer's side welcome Doncaster to The Valley.
- US Comedy Dave: Can he really become a rap star?
- The First Team: Laughs from inside the dressing room