Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Hibernian are aiming to reclaim top spot in the Scottish Premiership when they complete Saturday's card at home to Motherwell.

That early evening kick-off is preceded by three games at 15:00 BST, with Livingston v leaders Rangers following on Sunday.

Celtic and Aberdeen remain idle after their Parkhead encounter was postponed as a result of players breaching Covid-19 protocol.

Catch up with all the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Defender Lee Hodson could make his Hamilton debut against his former club after receiving international clearance following his loan move from Gillingham. Captain Brian Easton (ankle) and midfielders Ronan Hughes (hamstring) and Will Collar (shin) will miss out again.

Midfielders Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn remain out for St Mirren with long-term knee injuries.

Hamilton defender Hakeem Odoffin: "There is definitely things we are doing well that we can progress on, and we go into every game at home thinking we can win it."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We were disappointed that our game on Wednesday was off, but it might be a blessing in disguise considering we had such a difficult match on Sunday against Rangers."

Did you know? Hamilton have failed to win any of their last five Scottish Premiership matches against St Mirren (D3 L2), scoring only twice in this run of games.

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, who is out for up to three months with a pulled quad, is Kilmarnock's only absentee.

St Johnstone have forward Michael O'Halloran back following suspension. Stevie May is touch and go while fellow striker John Robertson has an ankle knock. Zander Clark (knee), Murray Davidson (Achilles) and Chris Kane (calf) remain out.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Overall the performances in the three games have been good and I look forward to that carrying on."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "The lads got it spot on tactically at Ibrox on Wednesday night and were unfortunate to lose two set-piece goals."

Did you know? St Johnstone are winless in four league visits to Kilmarnock (D1 L3), failing to score over these four matches.

Ross County v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County have no fresh injuries, with midfielder Joe Chalmers (groin) and defender Tom Grivosti (foot) working their way back to fitness.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland (ankle) is a fitness doubt. Jamie Robson (head) and Liam Smith (knock) are out along with Paul McMullan (hernia surgery).

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It is so important that we warn the players away from complacency and thinking that we are better than what we might be."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We'll go up to Ross County and expect it to be very tight again. They are a very together group and are all fighting hard for each other and look like they've got something going at the minute."

Did you know? 75% of Ross County's league goals this season have been scored by players whose first name is Ross (Ross Stewart 2, Ross Draper 1, Billy Mckay 1).

Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat, 17:30)

Winger Drey Wright is sidelined for Hibs with a thigh problem, while midfielder Steve Mallan (knee) has been back in full training this week.

New Motherwell signing Stephen O'Donnell goes straight into the squad. Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out but forward Callum Lang returns from suspension.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "The pleasing thing is our victories have been different types. Our desire to find a way to win has been very good."

Motherwell defender Stephen O'Donnell: "I have not played for five months so I was starting to itch to get back in."

Did you know? Motherwell have lost four consecutive Scottish Premiership visits to Hibernian, their worst run since losing five straight top-flight visits between 2004 and 2008.

Livingston v Rangers (Sun, 16:30)

Livingston defender Ciaron Brown (leg) is set to miss out. Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is not able to face his parent club, meaning Max Stryjek is in line for a debut.

Defenders Leon Balogun (quad) and Nikola Katic (knee) are absent for Rangers, while it is still to be determined if goalkeeper Allan McGregor (knock) and striker Jermain Defoe (hamstring) have a chance.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Lyndon Dykes is not the type to be distracted by transfer speculation. He wants to come in and earn his crust."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Different teams bring different styles, but we certainly welcome physical challenges and it's a battle we're going to have to stand up to."

Did you know? Having won their three league games so far, Rangers could open a top-flight campaign with four consecutive victories for the first time since 2010-11 (nine wins).