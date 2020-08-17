Inter Milan: How have their former Premier League players fared?

Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen are three of the eight Inter Milan players to have played in the Premier League

Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte has filled his squad with former Premier League players since taking charge last summer.

They enjoyed their best Serie A season since 2010-11, finishing one point off top, and could yet win their first trophy since that season.

Inter face Shakhtar Donetsk in Monday's Europa League semi-final, with the winner facing Sevilla in the final on Friday.

So how have Inter's old Premier League boys fared this season?

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku had never scored 30 goals in a season before this campaign

Apps: 49 Goals: 31 Assists: 5

Striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, has been a huge success since joining Inter Milan for a club record 80m euros (£74m) from Manchester United last summer.

The Belgian has become the first player to score 30 goals for Inter in a season since Samuel Eto'o in 2010-11.

He has also netted in a record nine consecutive Europa League games, including his time at Everton.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is an injury doubt for Inter's Europa League semi-final

Apps: 31 Goals: 4 Assists: 9

Alexis Sanchez, 31, rediscovered some of his form at Inter after a disastrous spell with Manchester United. He initially joined on loan last summer and completed a free transfer move earlier this month.

The Chile forward has only started 15 games, coming on in another 16. He has scored four goals (one fewer than he managed for United) - and made nine assists - mostly from centre forward.

He has had a couple of injury problems this season and is a doubt for Inter's Europa League run-in.

Ashley Young

Ashley Young (four goals, four assists) has been involved in eight goals in a league season for the first time since 2011-12

Apps: 23 Goals: 4 Assists: 5

Ashley Young was Inter's third signing from United this season, joining for £1.28m in January.

The 35-year-old has flourished playing as a left wing-back, more advanced than the full-back role he had performed for United in recent years.

The former England international has scored four times and created five goals in half a season - with three goals and four assists coming post-lockdown.

Victor Moses

Victor Moses is due to return to Chelsea on 31 August unless Inter make the move permanent

Apps: 18 Goals: 0 Assists: 3

Victor Moses had the best season of his career under Conte when the Italian converted him into a right wing-back and Chelsea won the league.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international joined Inter on loan in January - a deal which expires at the end of this month - but he has not quite had that same impact again.

He only started four Serie A matches and has yet to score a goal.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen scored for Inter in their Europa League last 16 win over Getafe

Apps: 24 Goals: 4 Assists: 3

Playmaker Christian Eriksen, 29, has played every game since his £16.9m move from Tottenham in January - although more than half of them have been from the bench.

Reports in Italy last month suggested Inter were willing to sell the Dane, but he has impressed in two Europa League substitute appearances since then.

Borja Valero

Borja Valero has played 100 times for Inter Milan

Apps: 25 Goals: 3 Assists: 0

The only former Premier League player (excluding those who played in England on loan) in the Inter Milan squad to be there before Conte's arrival last summer.

Spanish midfielder Borja Valero, 35, played for West Brom in the 2008-09 Premier League season and has played in Serie A since 2012-13 for Fiorentina and then Inter.

He did not start for Conte until late November but has featured plenty of times since then, roughly an equal mix of starts and sub appearances.

Andrea Ranocchia

Apps: 12 Goals: 1 Assists: 0

Centre-back Andrea Ranocchia, now 32, played 16 times for Hull City on loan from Inter as they were relegated from the Premier League in 2016-17.

He is only a back-up defender for Conte with five league starts this season.

Daniele Padelli

Apps: 6 Goals: 0 Assists: 0

Another former Premier League loan player you may not remember. Goalkeeper Daniele Padelli, now 34, played once for Liverpool, in a 2-2 draw on the final day of the season against Charlton in 2006-07.

He is very much Inter's second choice keeper, deputising six times this season for Samir Handanovic.

An honourable mention goes to Inter's third-choice Tommaso Berni, 37, who has not played a competitive game since 2012 (although he has been sent off twice this season from the bench). He was at Wimbledon from 2001 to 2003 without playing a game.