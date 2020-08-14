Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Livingston

French club Amiens SC have made a loan bid for Boli Bolingoli, the Celtic defender who broke coronavirus rules with his trip to Spain, while Leeds left-back Barry Douglas is on the Scottish champions' list of possible replacements for the Belgian. (Sky Sports)

Hibernian have returned with an improved offer for versatile Rangers midfielder Ross McRorie. (Sun)

New Celtic signing Albian Ajeti reveals he turned down the chance to join Barcelona as a 16-year-old and says his year with West Ham was a "good experience" despite a lack of game time. (Daily Record)

Queens Park Rangers have rekindled their interest in Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes. (Sun)

Matt Polster, who left Ibrox for a return to America this summer, is convinced it will be third time lucky for Steven Gerrard as he bids to end Rangers' silverware drought this term. (Glasgow Times)

Niall McGinn is the man who can solve the striker crisis at Aberdeen, says former Pittodrie centre forward Frank McDougall. (Press & Journal)

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull insists he is back to full fitness after starting the first three games of the season and says manager Stephen Robinson was "probably right enough" to have a go at his players for underperforming. (Daily Record)

Dundee United have rewarded central defender Mark Connolly with a new deal that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2023. (Courier)

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti has suffered a fresh setback in his return from a foot injury. (Press & Journal)