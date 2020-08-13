Dundee Utd will not make 'knee-jerk' signings in search of goals - Micky Mellon

Lawrence Shankland and Mark Connolly helped Dundee United win promotion

Micky Mellon says there will be no "knee-jerk" signings at Dundee United as he handed "great leader" Mark Connolly a contract extension.

While defender Connolly has signed until 2023, it is the forward areas that are giving his otherwise happy manager most concern.

Injured striker Lawrence Shankland could miss a third game running.

"We wouldn't just be knee jerk," Mellon said when asked if he would consider bringing in another striker.

After an opening draw with St Johnstone in which Shankland was injured, United beat Motherwell but then lost to Hibernian, scoring twice in three games.

The Scotland striker will be assessed before Saturday's trip to face Ross County, with his manager pinpointing the missing link against Hibs.

"We just had to show that wee bit more quality when we're going into that final third - a wee bit more imagination, more cuteness, in those packed areas," he said.

However, Mellon is confident in the depth of his squad - and the young players emerging from the club's academy.

"They are all under contract at the football club and have been brought here to do a job," he said. "If Lawrence isn't fit, you go and be the man, go and enjoy the chance to be the guy that creates the headlines.

"There's more young players I am going to unleash on you and I'm really excited about it."

Connolly has been rewarded for helping United win promotion and becoming a fixture in defence since his move from Crawley Town in January 2019.

"You can see what a valuable player he is and a valuable person he is to the whole football club," Mellon said.

"He is a great leader in the dressing-room and he's a good ally for myself in that gap between manager's room and dressing-room.

"He keeps the standards really high. he works very hard himself and, as important as that, he holds a level of performance in training and on the pitch that enables other people to respect him."