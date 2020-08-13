Tom Walker: Harrogate Town sign AFC Fylde midfielder after triggering clause

From the section

Tom Walker scored four goals in nine appearances for AFC Fylde after joining them on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Salford in January

Harrogate have signed midfielder Tom Walker from AFC Fylde after triggering a release clause in his contract.

The 24-year-old began his career with Bolton before spells at Stockport and FC United of Manchester.

He joined Salford in 2018, helping them win promotion to the English Football League and moved to Fylde in January.

Prior to joining Fylde, Walker had a loan spell during 2019-20 with Stockport - returning to Edgeley Park - where he made 15 appearances.

