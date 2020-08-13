Josh Griffiths: Cheltenham Town sign West Brom goalkeeper on loan

Josh Griffiths joins West Brom team-mate Finn Azaz in joining Cheltenham Town on loan this season

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Brom.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Baggies but has been capped by England at under-20 level.

"It's a massive opportunity for me. It's a thing I've been really looking forward to doing," Griffiths said.

"Hopefully I can help the team as much as I can and progress throughout the season, and end with it as a good spell."

