Josh Griffiths: Cheltenham Town sign West Brom goalkeeper on loan

Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Josh Griffiths joins West Brom team-mate Finn Azaz in joining Cheltenham Town on loan this season

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Brom.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Baggies but has been capped by England at under-20 level.

"It's a massive opportunity for me. It's a thing I've been really looking forward to doing," Griffiths said.

"Hopefully I can help the team as much as I can and progress throughout the season, and end with it as a good spell."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you